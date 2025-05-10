Most number in a single year: 9 new GAMABA recipients named

This year's GAMABA recipients: (top row from left) Samporonia Pagsac Madanlo, Bundos Bansil Fara, Barbara Kibed Ofong; (middle row from left) Amparo Balansi Mabanag, Adelita Romualdo Bagcal, Rosie Godwino Sula; and (bottom row from left) Abina Tawide Coguit, Sakinur-ain Mugong Delasas, Marife Ravidas Ganahon.

National Commission for Culture and the Arts

MANILA, Philippines — Nine individuals were named National Living Treasures after receiving the 2023 Gawad sa Manlilikha ng Bayan (GAMABA).

The awarding held last May 7 in the Manila Metropolitan Theater marked the highest number of GAMABA recipients in a single year.

The new National Living Treasures are Adelita Romualdo Bagcal, Rosie Godwino Sula, Abina Tawide Coguit, Sakinur-ain Mugong Delasas, Bundos Bansil Fara, Marife Ravidas Ganahon, Amparo Balansi Mabanag, Samporonia Pagsac Madanlo, and Barbara Kibed Ofong.

Bagcal is an Ilocano master of Dallot, a traditional form of improvised, sung poetry. Sula is know for performing the K’lawan and Sudsung of her T'boli.

Agusan del Sur native Coguit is a Manobo artisan of ritual embroidery and beadwork, while Tawi-Tawi's Delasas is a Sama master of Igal, a traditional wedding and religious dance.

Fara, from Lake Sebu in South Cotabato like Sula, practices Kemas (lost-wax casting to create ornaments). Ganahon from Malaybalay, Bukidnon, is a Higaonon mat weaver who uses indigenous materials to make Banigs.

Related: Local fabric vendors gather in Quezon City mall for Heritage Month

Mabanag from Paracelis, Mountain Province, is a Ga’dang embroiderer. Madanlo is a Mandaya weaver of Ikat or tie-dye weaving. Ofong — another Lake Sebu native — is a T'boli master weaver of T'nalak.

Delasas spoke at the conferment ceremony on behalf of her fellow recipients, emphasizing the importance of sustaining the practices of all Filipino traditional artists in the country.

"Nawa ay bigyan pa kami ng lakas na ituloy ang aming sining at maisalin sa mga susunod na henerasyon. Maunawaan at pahalagahan sana hindi lamang kaming siyam, ngunit ang lahat na traditional artist na patuloy na nagsu-sumikap upang ipagpatuloy ang kanilang kultura sa kabila ng lakas ng impluwensya ng bagong panahon," said Delasas.

Present at the ceremony were President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., National Commission for Culture and the Arts Chair Victorino Mapa Manalo and other executives, and past GAMABA recipients Magdalena Gamayo, Teofilo Garcia, and Estelita Bantila.

The GAMABA is the highest recognition bestowed by the Philippine government to individuals or groups who have demonstrated exceptional skill and dedication in preserving and promoting traditional Filipino arts.

Republic Act No. 7355 ensures that the National Living Treasures Award are given to masters of indigenous crafts who actively pass on their knowledge to future generations.

RELATED: WATCH: TernoCon 2025 winners present collections inspired by National Artists