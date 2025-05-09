Faith meets beauty: Grand Santacruzan 2025 set in Intramuros

Silvia Torices de la Varga, Economic and Commercial Counselor of Embassy of Spain in Manila (front, center, wearing a red gown with a black veil) as Reyna Mystica at Intramuros' Santacruzan 2024

MANILA, Philippines — On May 18, the storied streets of Intramuros will once again bloom with grace, honor, and splendor, featuring a vibrant procession of queens, angels, and biblical characters.

The Runway Atelier launched the Grand Santacruzan 2025, a celebration at the very heart of Old Manila.

Set amid the hallowed grounds of the San Agustin Church and Puerto Real Gardens, the Grand Santacruzan offers models and their families a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of an event where faith meets beauty, and tradition meets timeless pride.

The organizers aim to preserve and promote Filipino traditions; empower the youth with values of faith, confidence, and heritage; strengthen community and family bonds, foster creativity and self-expression within cultural frameworks; and promote Filipino values of devotion, unity and hospitality.

All participants will enjoy exclusive perks that make this event not only prestigious but also truly memorable. Popular models and some familiar faces in the entertainment industry will also join.

