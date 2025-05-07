WATCH: Contemporary artists transform vacant floor into exhibit

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino contemporary artists gather to turn a vacant building space in Makati into an art exhibit.

"Here & Now & Now & Then" features 19 artists led by curator Nilo Ilarde taking over the third floor of RCBC Plaza, initially occupied by a large gym franchise that closed during the pandemic.

The artworks on display give new context to the bare walls and floors of the space, allowing for abstract throughts to flourish.

Participating in the exhibit with Ilarde are:

Pete Jimenez,

Elaine Navas,

Lani Maestro,

Juni Salvador,

Bernardo Pacquing,

Oca Villamiel,

Juan Alcazaren,

Ringo Bunoan,

Jose Santos III,

Roberto Chabet,

Marco Santos,

MM Yu,

Jan Balquin,

Zean Cabangis,

Gary Ross Pastrana,

Poklong Anading,

and Christina Quisumbing Ramilo.

The exhibit runs until May 25. — With reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video by Efigenio Toledo IV

RELATED: Gary Ross Pastrana's reassembled boat makes way to Makati