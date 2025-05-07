Artist Pete Jimenez tackles West Philippine Sea with cut-up boats artworks

MANILA, Philippines — Artist Pete Jimenez's two art pieces greet visitors to the "Here & Now & Now & Then" contemporary art exhibit in RCBC Plaza, Makati City as they tackle two different social fronts.

The two artworks, "Tall Order" and "Alon," are both made of cut-up pieces of boats originating from Pampanga and Bulacan fishing villages. These boats are carved directly from cut-down trees and have no outriggers.

"Tall Order" stands high, still bearing the semblance of a boat, while the long two-foot "Alon" has been shaped to look like waves.

Jimenez told Philstar.com that such fishing boats are obselete as they've been replaced by fiberglass boats, and those still using these kind of boats catch less fish.

"This is my personal take on the West Philippine Sea issue. We have a tall order to protect our islands surrounded by waves," Jimenez added, referencing his pieces' names.

"Here & Now & Now & Then," curated by Nilo Ilarde, is on view for free until May 25. — With reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

RELATED: Young artists with autism showcase talent in painting at mall exhibit