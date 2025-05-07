Fire and water: Marco Yuchengco Santos finds comets in heated acrylic sheets

MANILA, Philippines — Artist Marco Yuchengco Santos is looking at the cosmos as inspiration for his latest untitled artwork, part of the "Here & Now & Now & Then" exhibit running in Makati's RCBC Plaza.

Santos told Philstar.com in an exlusive interview that his untitled piece using heated acrylic or plexiglass is an experimental medium he's trying out.

"Everything here is burnt from the back. This time, I used plexiglass because I like it when it gets distorted. Glass cracks, but here, the shape changes," Santos shared.

The artist explained there are two different ways to view his three-part artwork: "If you're naughty," the centerpiece can be seen as sperm cells racing to reach an egg, and flanking it are comparisons between women's bossoms.

But Santos prefers going back to its original interpretation, comets and a black hole, as he was initially inspired by the recent news that a comet was possibly going to land on Earth.

"Some people say it looks like jellyfish, but for me, they are comets and a black hole," Santos said.

Santos ended by sharing one feature of his artwork: light shining through it gives it a watery shadow, "That's the irony of using fire but it looks like water at night."

"Here & Now & Now & Then," curated by Nilo Ilarde, is on view for free until May 25. — With reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

