Miss Universe Philippines 2025 candidates learn Braille from visually-impaired kids

MANILA, Philippines — Candidates for this year's Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) competition paid a visit to Future Vision Inc. to meet with its resident visually-impaired youth.

The campaign activity last April 13 was part of the long-standing advocacy partnership between MUPH and Save the Children Philippines, one of the organizations that were the benefit of the Charity Gala held alongside the National Costume showcase.

Beyond being a part of MUPH's "Love Above All" campaign, the visit is also a statement on the importance of removing barriers to learning for all Filipino children.

George Oliver De La Rama, Director for Advocacy, Campaigns, Communications, and Media at Save the Children Philippines, said in a statement it was an opportunity for the candidates to "raise awareness and spark engaging discussions on children's right to quality and inclusive education."

Siniloan and Iloilo City representatives Yllana Marie Aduana and Karen Nicole Piccio both shared they learned Braille from the visit, with the latter sharing it was bit of a struggle but the Future Vision children were good teachers.

"Every single child deserves the right to quality education," said Lucena representative Bella Dela Cruz. "I hope we can all do our best to be able to raise awareness and help them be included in government programs so all children can get the education they deserve."

Data from the World Bank 2022 Report said the Philippines is experiencing an education crisis as around 90% of Filipino children aged 10 struggled to read and understand simple texts.

Adding to this are findings of the Second Congressional Commission on Education Year One Report "The Failed System of Philippine Education," where challenges in the Philippine education system are leading to poor learning outcomes.

"Inclusion is the removal of barriers. If a person with visual impairment does not experience any barrier, it doesn't make them disabled," said Save the Children Philippines Project Manager Maria Kathleen Arce. "Our goal is to remove all barriers so that all children can attend school, learn, and participate in important matters that affect them."

