Top picks: Miss Universe Philippines 2025 National Costumes

From left: Yllana Aduana, Millen Joy Cabigas, and Tyra Rae Goldman in their Miss Universe Philippines 2025 national costumes

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino costume designers had a field day at the recently-concluded National Costume Competition in Okada Manila's grand ballroom.

A plethora of fabulously concocted and conceptualized designs filled the venue. Kudos to our Pinoy designers for coming up with highly imaginative and creative works.

The costumes featured winged and/or avian inspired creatures, mythological dieties, fantastical and folkloric figures, as well as festival inspired silhouettes.

Of the 66 candidates, 14 captured this author's imagination. These were those that, apart from the costume's design, were presented really well by the delegates:

In random order, they are:

CALOOCAN CITY - Patrick Isorena's guardian of truth and consequence is an ingenious work of art!

DIPOLOG CITY - Edwin Uy's Ibong Adarna ensemble was beautifully put together.

IFUGAO - Valerie Claire West brought to motion her "Encanto" ensemble on pointe, in the same way Miss Supranational 2022 Lalela Mswane wore her swan costume.

The "Santelmo" concept was presented by Raffie Itaas for ILOILO PROVINCE and Patrick Isorena for MANILA. Both designs were magnificent.

MUNTINLUPA - As a lovely maiden transforming into a dark creature, Winwyn Marquez presented her "Aswang" costume superbly.

ORIENTAL MINDORO - Axel Que's ornate red & black concoction was a scene stealer!

BENGUET - Ehrron Montoya's white deer ensemble was magical! Looked like it came out straight from a Lord of the Rings movie set!

ILIGAN - Juliana Fresado's rainbow-plumed avian inspired costumed is echoed by Rennel Suarez for Amanda Russo of PASAY.

LAGUNA - Eloisa Jauod essayed folkloric character "Maganda" from the 'Alamat ni Malakas at Maganda' so exquisitely!

PAMPANGA - Santino Figuera molded a sea creature design perfectly for Rhancoise Mayangitan!

LUCENA - Roman Sebastian's "Mangkukulam" ensemble fitted Belle de la Cruz like a glove!

SAMAR ISLAND - Daniel Guarino ingeniously assembled an underwater creature ensemble for Kathreen Kaye Dacanay!

The winner of the Best National Costume will be revealed during the grand coronation night on May 2 in SM Mall of Asia Arena. Stay tuned!