Local fabric vendors gather in Quezon City mall for Heritage Month

MANILA, Philippines — The J. Amado Araneta Foundation (JAAF) and Gateway Gallery will once again hold the "Habi Fiesta," the annual fair devoted to Filipino weave and its by-products.

The 2025 edition, taking place from May 16 to 18 at the Gateway Mall 1 Activity Area, will gather vendors of Filipino woven fabric and its products from various weaving communities.

JAAF Executive Director Christiane Diane Romero said in a statement that the event is the foundation's way of commemorating May as Heritage Month.

"Our woven fabrics created by indigenous weavers from various parts of the country are some of the most important symbols of our heritage," Romero said.

"It is an enduring tradition handed down over generations that links us directly to the past. These are reminders of the dazzling vibrancy of our culture and the undeniable talent of our people."

This year's edition will have a wider selection of vendors, including Abel Kan Burda Ta Ka Itnegan, Namarabar Ethnic Products (both Abra), Laga Weaving Creations (Kalinga), and Abella's House of Crafts (Ifugao). There are also side activities like weaving demonstrations.

"Each item that you'll see here is part of the story of who we are as a people, and wearing or using products made from these fabrics is a statement of support and pride for our artisans," Romero ended.

