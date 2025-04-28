WATCH: TernoCon 2025 winners present collections inspired by National Artists

MANILA, Philippines — From February 27 to May 4, the National Museum of Fine Arts is hosting the exhibit “Filipiniana x Obra: Contemporary Philippine Garments Inspired by 20th Century Filipino Artists.” It features the works of the TernoCon 2025 designers, at the Sandiganbayan Reception Hall. Entrance is free.

Now on its fourth edition, TernoCon, the national terno-making convention and competition for Filipino designers, continues its mission of preserving and promoting the Philippine dress. The “TernoCon 2025 Final Competition Night and Cultural Show” was held on January 26 at the Philippine International Convention Center. — Video by C. Mendez Legaspi; video editing by Geraldine Santos

