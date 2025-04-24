Carly Rae Jepsen, Lena Dunham team up for '10 Things I Hate About You' musical

Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles in the 1999 teen romantic flick '10 Things I Hate About You.'

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen and actress Lena Dunham are part of a team attempting to make a "10 Things I Hate About You" musical for Broadway.

"10 Things I Hate About You," starring Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, is a modern retelling of William Shakespeare's "The Taming of the Shrew," set in an American town and high school. It was released in 1999.

Jepsen will co-write the musical's score with Ethan Gruska, with whom she collaborated with for her latest album, "The Loveliest Time," while Dunham will co-write the musical's book with playwright Jessica Huang.

The Canadian singer previously played the title role in "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella" on Broadway a decade ago, but this will mark her and Dunham's debut as production creatives on the Great White Way.

Joining them are director and choreographer Christopher Wheeldon, music supervisor Tom Kitt, and producer Mike Bosner.

Additional details like casting, a theater, and playdate will be announced at a later date.

