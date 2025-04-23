fresh no ads
Arts and Culture

Nora Aunor, Pilita Corrales, Gloria Romero, Margarita Fores to receive Presidential Medal of Merit

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 23, 2025 | 5:20pm
Clockwise: Gloria Romero, Nora Aunor, Pilita Corrales, and Margarita Fores
STAR / file, Janine Gutierrez via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — National Artist Nora Aunor, "Asia's Queen of Song" Pilita Corrales, veteran actress Gloria Romero, and decorated chef Margarita Fores will all posthumously receive the Presidential Medal of Merit, Malacañang confirmed.

Palace Press Officer and Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro confirmed a report that the four women will be recognized for their outstanding contributions to the Philippines' cultural and artistic heritage.

The recognition will be bestowed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during a special ceremony on May 4 in Malacañang.

The Presidential Medal of Merit is awarded to individuals who have rendered exceptional service or achievement in their fields that bring honor to the country.

"Superstar" Nora, fondly called Ate Guy by fans and peers, passed away last April 16 aged 71 after a stellar acting career that included films like "Himala," "Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos," "Bona," and "T-Bird at Ako."

Just a few days earlier, on April 12, Pilita died at 87 years old after a six-decade career across music and television.

Gloria passed away last January 12 aged 91, having appeared in movies dating back to the 1960s, including "Tanging Yaman," "Magnifico," and "Rainbow's Sunset."

Margarita, a former titleholder of Asia's Best Female Chef and founder of Cibo, died last February 11 at 65 years old.

