^

Arts and Culture

WATCH: Necrological services for National Artist Nora Aunor

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 22, 2025 | 10:53am

MANILA, Philippines — The National Commission for Culture and the Arts held a state funeral for National Artist Nora Aunor. 

The program starts with arrival and tributes to the "Superstar" in Metropolitan Theather in Manila and will end at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City where she will be laid to rest. 

NCCA

NORA AUNOR
Philstar
