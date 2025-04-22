WATCH: Necrological services for National Artist Nora Aunor
April 22, 2025 | 10:53am
MANILA, Philippines — The National Commission for Culture and the Arts held a state funeral for National Artist Nora Aunor.
The program starts with arrival and tributes to the "Superstar" in Metropolitan Theather in Manila and will end at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City where she will be laid to rest.
RELATED: The real ‘miracle’ of ‘Himala’: Peque Gallaga’s anecdote on Nora Aunor’s iconic performance
BrandSpace Articles
<
>
Philstar