WATCH: Explosive 'Pakbong Hudas' tradition in Pampanga

PAMPANGA, Philippines — Judas Iscariot — or at least, an effigy of the apostle who betrayed Jesus Christ — was seen shaking his head, and was even sticking his tongue out — before he was blasted off by Judas' Belt and other explosive fireworks, at yesterday's Easter celebrations in St. Thomas the Apostle Parish Church in Santo Tomas.

Called "Pakbong Hudas" or in Tagalog, "Pasabugin si Hudas" (Explode Judas), the practice has been an annual Easter tradition at the parish church as a symbol of saying goodbye to sins. The use of fireworks is also a fitting symbol since Easter is considered the second Christmas among Catholics.

Seeing the Pakbong Hudas makes one wonder, "Wouldn't you wish we could also do this to corrupt government officials?" — Video by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Geraldine Santos