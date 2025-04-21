WATCH: Traditional procession in San Guillermo Parish, setting of 'May Bukas Pa'

MANILA, Philippines — Among the highlights of Good Friday in Bacolor, Pampanga is the procession in San Guillermo Parish, better known as the setting of hit TV series "May Bukas Pa."

"Bro," as Jesus is called in the defunct TV series starring Zaijian Jaranilla, is seen peeking from the facade of the Roman Catholic church half-buried by "lahar" (lava flow) during the 1991 Mount Pinatubo eruption.

But besides the TV show, the church is lauded as the procession features the original antique Paso (ceremonial floats) that local families saved from the lahar. — Video by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Geraldine Santos