WATCH: 'Pahalik' in San Guillermo Parish, setting of hit TV series 'May Bukas Pa'

MANILA, Philippines — The San Guillermo Parish in Bacolor, Pampanga, better known as the setting of hit show "May Bukas Pa" that was half-buried by lahar at the onslaught of the 1991 Mount Pinatubo eruption, was one of many locations that practiced the "Pahalik."

The term, literally "The Kissing" in English, is the common practice of kissing the statue of Jesus Christ on Good Friday. — Video by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Geraldine Santos

