NCCA marks National Literary Month with poetry reading sessions

Simply dubbed 'Kwentulaan: Isang Read Along Session,' the event gathered the agencies tasked to implement the legal mandates to celebrate National Literary Month 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) successfully held its poetry reading sessions at the NCCA Lobby in celebration of National Literary Month (NLM).

Simply dubbed "Kwentulaan: Isang Read Along Session," the event gathered the agencies tasked to implement the legal mandates to celebrate NLM 2025.

Proclamation No. 968 of 2015 declared that the month of April be henceforth known as National Literary Month. Corollary to this pronouncement is Proclamation No. 964 of 1997 that provides for the annual celebration of Araw ni Francisco Balagtas, which is now on its 227th year. As in previous years, the laying of floral wreaths happened in three locales: Balagtas, Bulacan; Pandacan; and Orion, Bataan.

"The number of Filipinos who read nowadays has tremendously decreased in size," said Ryan Esteban, director of the National Book Development Board (NBDB).

"In celebration of Dia de Libro, advocates can count on us on any initiative involving reading and literacy," he added.

During the poetry reading sessions, Dr. Arthur Casanova read his poem "Tutulaan ko ang Araw," which is replete with political undertones. RR Kagalingan delivered "Time Traveling Lasing," while Niles Jordan Breis, head of the committee on literature, shared his yet unpublished poem titled "Ang Pisika ng Ilang Maikling Tulay."

"The Bicolano word 'sikad,' aside from its other negative connotations, means 'to cycle in motion' or 'to continue,' in relation to literature. So, when used in the phrase 'Sikad Panitikan,' we view it from the perspective of intersectionality where we consider all aspects of culture and literature," said Breis.

"For instance, the Bicol University will be mounting an exhibition on the cinematic works of National Artist Severino Montana as part of its celebration of NLM 2025," he continued.

The other highlights of the National Literary Month 2025 include Pistang Panitikolab, among other calendared events within the month of April.

The demise of revered revolutionary writer Emilio Jacinto, whose death anniversary is commemorated annually on April 16, is also one of the reasons for celebrating National Literary Month.

