Holy Week: What is Pahalik?

MANILA, Philippines — The San Guillermo Parish in Bacolor, Pampanga, better known as the setting of hit show "May Bukas Pa" that was half-buried by lahar at the onslaught of the 1991 Mount Pinatubo eruption was of many locations that practiced the "Pahalik."

The term, literally "The Kissing" in English, is the common practice of kissing the statue of Jesus Christ on Good Friday.

Ideally the statue is of the deceased Jesus after being taken down from the cross. As such "Pahalik" is conducted in nationwide churches after 3:00 p.m.

After the "Pahalik," some churches conduct the procession of the Santo Entierro or Holy Burial where the same statue is carried out into the streets as if it were being taken to its final resting place.

Outside of Good Friday, "Pahalik" is also practiced during the Feast of the Black Nazarene as devotees kiss, touch, or wipe pieces of cloth on the image of the Nazareno while it is displayed in Quirino Grandstand.

The hours-long "Pahalik" precedes the image's main procession, the Traslacion, which sees it paraded from Quirino Grandstand through the streets of Manila back to the Quiapo Church where it resides.

