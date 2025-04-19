fresh no ads
Look: Good Friday procession in 'May Bukas Pa' church | Philstar.com
^

Arts and Culture

Look: Good Friday procession in 'May Bukas Pa' church

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 19, 2025 | 10:53am
Look: Good Friday procession in 'May Bukas Pa' church
San Guillermo Parish in Bacolor, Pampanga
Philstar.com / Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

MANILA, Philippines — A procession was held last April 18, Good Friday, in the San Guillermo Parish in Bacolor, Pampanga, site of the popular television series "May Bukas Pa."

The procession featured the antique Paso or ornate processional floats of Kapampangan families who had saved from lava flow during the 1991 Mount Pinatubo eruption, which buried half of the San Guillermo Parish.

"May Bukas Pa" starred Zaijan Jaranilla as Santino, a young boy who sees and speaks with Jesus Christ (whom he refers to as "Bro"), and gains the ability to heal.

Also in the cast during the show's year-long run were Albert Martinez, Dina Bonnevie, Precious Lara Quigaman, Tonton Gutierrez, and Jaime Fabregas.

RELATED: Holy Week: What is Siete Palabras?

BACOLOR

HOLY WEEK

MAY BUKAS PA

PAMPANGA

SAN GUILLERMO PARISH CHURCH

SEMANA SANTA
Philstar
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with