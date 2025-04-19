Look: Good Friday procession in 'May Bukas Pa' church

MANILA, Philippines — A procession was held last April 18, Good Friday, in the San Guillermo Parish in Bacolor, Pampanga, site of the popular television series "May Bukas Pa."

The procession featured the antique Paso or ornate processional floats of Kapampangan families who had saved from lava flow during the 1991 Mount Pinatubo eruption, which buried half of the San Guillermo Parish.

"May Bukas Pa" starred Zaijan Jaranilla as Santino, a young boy who sees and speaks with Jesus Christ (whom he refers to as "Bro"), and gains the ability to heal.

Also in the cast during the show's year-long run were Albert Martinez, Dina Bonnevie, Precious Lara Quigaman, Tonton Gutierrez, and Jaime Fabregas.

