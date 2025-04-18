^

Arts and Culture

WATCH: 'Jesus' taken to hospital after re-enacting Crucifixion

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 18, 2025 | 6:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — A devotee portraying Jesus during a re-enactment of the Passion of the Christ in Angeles City, Pampanga is rushed to the hospital after being crucified.

Re-enactments of Jesus' Passion, from the arrest to the Siete Palabras (Seven Last Words) and crucifixion is a popular practice in the Philippines during Holy Week. — Video by Deni Bernardo

RELATED: Holy Week: What is Siete Palabras?

