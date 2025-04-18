Look: Holy Week traditions in town where Severino Mallari was parish priest

MANILA, Philippines — Devotees practice Holy Week traditions inside the San Bartolome Parish in Concepcion, Tarlac.

The Tarlac municipality is the same town where Fr. Severino Mallari, portrayed onscreen by Piolo Pascual in the 2023 film "Mallari," was a parish priest.

The original San Bartolome statue with a tabak, where Mallari used to pray, is still in the church, at the newly renovated altar, but is cloaked in violet for Lent.

Mallari is considered to be the Philippines’ first and only documented serial killer, antedating Jack The Ripper by more than 60 years across a period involving 57 killings in the 1800s.

Dennis Trillo is set to play Mallari in the upcoming Prime Video series "Severino: The First Serial Killer" alongside Dolly de Leon.

Concepcion is also the birthplace of former Senator Ninoy Aquino Jr., actress Lorna Tolentino, and volleyball player Majoy Baron.

