Manuel Baldemor’s 'Kuwaresma' solo exhibit running until April 30

Artist Manuel Baldemor in front of pieces in his "Kuwaresma" exhibit

MANILA, Philippines — Multifaceted artist Manuel Baldemor officially opened his "Kuwaresma" solo exhibit running until the end of April in the Manila Hotel.

Baldemor — a painter, sculptor, writer, and book illustrator — is known for his work that fuses folk art, religious imagery, and cultural narratives.

The 38 pieces featured in "Kuwaresma" (the Filipino word for Lent) are visual expression of the sacred season of prayer, fasting, abstinence, and reflection — all of them reflecting the retreat of Jesus Christ in the desert.

The featured works highlight the artist's vibrant palette, intricate details, and deeply symbolic compositions bringing local religious rituals and traditions to life.

"As a painter and sculptor, I want to capture the essence of Filipino life and traditions, especially Holy Week," Baldemor said in a statement.

"'Kuwaresma' is a culmination of my fascination with Lenten folk rituals, particularly the Nazareno procession, whose devotion continues to humble and inspire me."

Those in attendance for the exhibit's opening reception last April 12, Palm Sunday, were its curator Dr. Elba S. Cruz, Manila Hotel executives Atty. Jose D. Lina, Jr. and Marvin Kim Tan, National Artist Virgilio Almario, and Philippine Educational Theatre Association founder Cecile Guidote-Alvarez.

