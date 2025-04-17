Pabasa, Visita Iglesia, Santo Entierro: The Rites of Holy Week

Catholic faithful from Hesus Desmayado - Our Lady Of The Abandoned Marikina rehearse their performance for the procession of the Passion of Jesus in Barangay San Roque, Marikina City on March 9, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — We are now in the thick of Holy Week, which is the culmination of the 40 days of Lent.

This is where it all leads up to — the last week of our commemoration of the life, passion and eventual death of the Lord Jesus Christ when He came down on earth to suffer the life of a human being and save the world from sin with His death on the Cross.

It is a solemn celebration that starts with Palm Sunday, when Jesus Christ made a triumphal entry into Jerusalem with everyone laying out palm leaves of welcome along His path; climaxes with His crucifixion and death on Good Friday; and ends with His resurrection on Easter Sunday.

As the world remembers this Ultimate Sacrifice during Holy Week, there are so many rites and traditions that come with it — rites and traditions that we always live up to at this special time of the year.

Apart from the reenactment of Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday Mass, where the priest makes his way to the church for Mass with parishioners standing on both sides of his path waving palaspas or palm fronds (which shall be blessed at a certain point in the celebration of the Holy Mass), these activities are also expected to take place:

Pabasa ng Pasyon

Old women in the community chant the Pasyon, a 16th to 17th century epic poem narrating the life of Jesus from birth to resurrection in their homes. The chanting is non-stop until the Pasyon comes to an end.

Chrism Mass

Taking place on Holy or Maundy Thursday, the Chrism Mass is that time when the Chrism oil is blessed. This oil is used during baptisms, confirmation rites, and the anointing of the sick.

Washing of the Feet

Also happening on Maundy Thursday is the washing of the feet. A Mass is held later in the day to commemorate Jesus’ Last Supper, with the priest performing the washing of the feet of 12 persons to represent Jesus’ washing of the feet of His 12 disciples.

Jesus humbled Himself by doing so, to remind His disciples that the greatest among them shall be a servant to all others. Jesus also issued a new command for the disciples — as well as everyone else — to “As I have loved you, so must you love one another.”

Alay Lakad to Antipolo

This is a penitential walk from the pilgrims’ place of abode all the way up to the Antipolo Cathedral in Antipolo City. As they do, the devotees stop by the Stations of the Cross, which is a series of 14 images that depicts events leading to Jesus’ fulfillment of the promise made by God.

Visita Iglesia

Catholics usually go on a Visita Iglesia on Maundy Thursday or Good Friday. This means visiting seven churches in one day. While in a church, devotees pray and join small groups of other devotees in making rounds of the Stations of the Cross around the church.

Seven Last Words

Apart from visiting the Stations of the Cross on Good Friday, parishioners also spend the day remembering Jesus Christ’s Seven Last Words in sessions with priests and elders of the Catholic church.

Veneration of the Holy Cross

This is another Good Friday activity that is timed at 3 p.m., which is about the time Jesus is believed to breathe His last breath and died on the Cross.

Procession of the Santo Entierro

Because Jesus is believed to have died at this time of Good Friday, Santo Entierro, made to resemble the dead body of Jesus, joins other images of Jesus Christ and saints in making the rounds of the community in a procession.

People join the procession around town as part of their participation — and penance — for Holy Week. They either wait for this procession or join the earlier Holy Wednesday procession.

Senakulo (also Cenaculo) or Passion Play

Most religious communities put up a Senakulo, a local town-based play depicting the life, passion and death of the Lord Jesus Christ. It is staged, often in the town plaza.

Local leaders and celebrities take on the roles of Jesus and His disciples, as well as other characters present in the Bible at this stage in Jesus’ life.

Easter Vigil

The church mourns the death of Jesus the whole Black Saturday with the altar covered in black cloth, but come evening, the Easter Vigil begins with the lighting of the Paschal candle. The Paschal candle symbolizes the Risen Christ on Easter Sunday, as he becomes the light of the world after His death and resurrection.

Salubong

In the early morning of Easter Sunday, the Salubong takes place as the highlight of the celebration.

Parishioners carrying the image of the Risen Christ and another group of parishioners bearing the image of the Virgen Maria Alegria, the mother of Jesus, come from different directions and meet in front of the church, where the first Easter Sunday Mass is held.

