In photos: Stations of the Cross at the Center for Kapampangan Studies

Stations of the Cross by National Artist for Visual Arts Vicente Manansala and Fernando Poe Jr. and Ninoy Aquino death masks by National Artist for Sculpture Napoleon Abueva, on display at the Center for Kapampangan Studies in Holy Angel University, Angeles, Pampanga.

PAMPANGA, Philippines — Stations of the Cross by National Artist for Visual Arts Vicente Manansala and Fernando Poe Jr. and Ninoy Aquino death masks by National Artist for Sculpture Napoleon Abueva on display at the Center for Kapampangan Studies in Holy Angel University, Angeles, Pampanga.

The Pinatubo Museum also shows a photo of the Kapampangans' deep faith as they cross the lahar for daily processions despite the onslaught of the Mount Pinatubo eruption in the '90s.

< >

RELATED: In photos: Penitents in Angeles mimic Jesus Christ's walk to Calvary