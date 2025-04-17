^

Arts and Culture

In photos: Stations of the Cross at the Center for Kapampangan Studies

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
April 17, 2025 | 9:00am
Philstar.com / Deni Bernardo

PAMPANGA, Philippines — Stations of the Cross by National Artist for Visual Arts Vicente Manansala and Fernando Poe Jr. and Ninoy Aquino death masks by National Artist for Sculpture Napoleon Abueva on display at the Center for Kapampangan Studies in Holy Angel University, Angeles, Pampanga.

The Pinatubo Museum also shows a photo of the Kapampangans' deep faith as they cross the lahar for daily processions despite the onslaught of the Mount Pinatubo eruption in the '90s.

FERNANDO POE JR

HOLY WEEK

NAPOLEON ABUEVA

NINOY AQUINO

STATIONS OF THE CROSS

VICENTE MANANSALA
