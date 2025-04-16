Visita Iglesia: Bern, Switzerland

Bern Cathedral facade (left). The church’s main portal (right) contains one of the most complete Late Gothic sculpture collections in Europe. The sculpture depicts The Last Judgment.

BERN, Switzerland — Besides the Alps, chocolates, cows and fondue, Switzerland teems with many churches to fill the “pray” part of every “eat, pray, love” itinerary.

Crowning the skyline of the Unesco (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) World Heritage Site of the old city of Bern is its namesake cathedral or Berner Münster, the city’s icon and the Switzerland’s tallest cathedral.

Declared a Cultural Property of National Significance, Bern Cathedral is a Gothic church completed in 1893. The church’s main portal contains one of the most complete Late Gothic sculpture collections in Europe.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo The stained glass windows, some dating from 1441 to 1450, are considered as among the most valuable in Switzerland.