Arts and Culture

Visita Iglesia: Bern, Switzerland

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
April 16, 2025 | 3:00pm
Bern Cathedral facade (left). The church’s main portal (right) contains one of the most complete Late Gothic sculpture collections in Europe. The sculpture depicts The Last Judgment.
Philstar.com / Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

BERN, Switzerland — Besides the Alps, chocolates, cows and fondue, Switzerland teems with many churches to fill the “pray” part of every “eat, pray, love” itinerary.

Crowning the skyline of the Unesco (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) World Heritage Site of the old city of Bern is its namesake cathedral or Berner Münster, the city’s icon and the Switzerland’s tallest cathedral.

Declared a Cultural Property of National Significance, Bern Cathedral is a Gothic church completed in 1893. The church’s main portal contains one of the most complete Late Gothic sculpture collections in Europe.

The stained glass windows, some dating from 1441 to 1450, are considered as among the most valuable in Switzerland.
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Vaulted ceiling with lace-like structures (left); the church's souvenir shop
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

 

SWITZERLAND

VISITA IGLESIA
Philstar
