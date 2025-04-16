Visita Iglesia: Santa Maria Novella in Florence, Italy

FLORENCE, Italy — Just opposite its namesake railway station is Santa Maria Novella, Florence’s first great basilica and the city’s principal church by the Dominicans.

Apart from being religiously significant, the church is a repository of art treasures, containing frescoes, paintings and other masterpieces of Italian masters such as Sandro Botticelli, Filippo Brunelleschi, Giorgio Vasari, Paolo Uccello, Giotto and Domenico Ghirlandaio.

Ghirlandaio’s apprentice, the young Michelangelo, is rumored to have also helped his master in creating some of the artworks in the church.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Santa Maria Novella's facade

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Santa Maria Novella as seen from its namesake railway station

