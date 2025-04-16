Visita Iglesia: Bali's Holy Spirit Cathedral blends Catholic with Balinese architecture

Particularly in Denpasar, the Diocese of Denpasar boasts of Balinese-inspired Catholic churches such as the Holy Spirit Cathedral, also known as Denpasar Cathedral or Katedral Roh Kudus in Indonesian.

BALI, Indonesia – While Indonesia is majorly a Muslim country with 87% of the population identifying as Muslims, over 3% is Catholic or over 8.3 million.

Bali, however, is unique for having majority of its population (about 87%) practicing Balinese Hinduism. As such, even some Catholic churches in Bali are rich in Balinese influences.

According to Catholic media network Radio Veritas, Catholicism arrived in Indonesia in the 14th century through Italian Franciscan missionary Mattiussi, and then in the 16th century through the Portuguese who sought for the Spice Islands, including St. Francis Xavier and other Portuguese missionaries.

In 1854, when the country reopened to missionary work, Catholic missions in Bali began.

In 1950, the Holy Spirit Cathedral began as an apostolic prefecture, and then elevated into a cathedral by Pope John XXIII in 1961.

The current Balinese structure began its construction in 1993, and as completed in 1998. The architecture blends modern design with Hindu Balinese traditional styles in its pagoda-style spires; pointed arches; white and gold statues and beams; angels wearing Balinese headdresses; and Jesus, Mary and saints donning traditional Balinese costumes, reflecting the harmony between local traditions and the Catholic faith.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Main altar

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Main altar

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Main altar

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo From left: The main altar; a Virgin Mary statue; Balinese-style floral arrangement

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Stained glass panels painted in Hindu Balinese style

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Interior featuring Hindu-Balinese style sculptures of angels and saints

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Interior featuring Hindu-Balinese style sculptures of angels and saints

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Interior featuring Hindu-Balinese style sculptures of angels and saints

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Interior featuring Hindu-Balinese style sculptures of angels and saints

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Hindu-Balinese-style sculptures of angels inside the church (left) and at the grotto behind the church

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Stained glass painted in Hindu Balinese style

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Stations of the Cross

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Stained glass panels painted in Hindu Balinese style

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Bas relief details of the mezzanine railings

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Upclose the details of the Stations of the Cross

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo The main altar as seen from the mezzanine

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Side exterior perspective

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Upclose a statue of a saint on the exterior

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Windows combining Roman Catholic church and Hindu Balinese styles

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo The church's entrance