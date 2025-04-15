LIST: Churches to visit for Visita Iglesia in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Manila, a city rich in history and faith, is home to many churches boasting of stunning architecture and a solemn ambiance that draw devotees and tourists alike.

For those planning their Holy Week pilgrimages or Visita Iglesia, navigating the city to visit these iconic landmarks can often be a challenging experience. But with the advent of the NLEX Connector, exploring these seven must-visit churches in Manila has become significantly more manageable and stress-free.

This elevated expressway acts as a vital artery, streamlining travel between the north and south of Metro Manila, directly benefiting those seeking to visit these spiritual havens.

Here’s what each church features and how you can access it via the NLEX Connector’s España and Magsaysay exits:

San Agustin Church (Intramuros)

A Unesco (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) World Heritage site, this magnificent church beautifully symbolizes centuries of history and architectural grandeur.

This grand edifice, the oldest stone church in the Philippines, boasts of stunning Baroque architecture; intricate interiors adorned with paintings that give the optical illusion of three-dimensional art pieces on a two-dimensional surface; and a tranquil museum housing centuries-old religious artifacts.

Manila Cathedral (Intramuros)

The "Mother Church" of the Philippines, the Manila Cathedral stands as a mark of unwavering faith and resilience. Its majestic façade, impressive stained-glass windows, and the solemnity of its interior create a powerful atmosphere for prayer and reflection.

San Sebastian Church

With its unique architecture, the San Sebastian Church is a breathtaking sight. Its neo-Gothic design, reminiscent of European cathedrals and its stunning stained-glass windows offer a visual feast for the eyes, and a serene space for contemplation.

National Shrine of Saint Jude Thaddeus (San Miguel)

Reverently known as the “Church of Hope,” the National Shrine of Saint Jude Thaddeus draws countless devotees seeking the intercession of the patron saint of hopeless causes. The shrine’s serene ambiance and the heartfelt prayers of its visitors create a powerful and uplifting spiritual experience.

Archdiocesan Shrine of the Blessed Sacrament (Santa Cruz)

At the Archdiocesan Shrine of the Blessed Sacrament in Santa Cruz, you’ll appreciate a beautiful shrine that serves as a focal point for Eucharistic Adoration, inviting the faithful to spend time in prayer and contemplation before the Blessed Sacrament, fostering a sense of peace and spiritual connection.

Quiapo Church (Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene)

The Quiapo Church is a hard-to-miss landmark of faith. Here, one can experience the vibrant faith of the Filipino people as it is home to the revered image of the Black Nazarene. This bustling basilica is a constant hub of prayer and devotion, with countless devotees flocking to seek blessings and express their unwavering faith.

Santisimo Rosario Parish (UST Chapel) (Sampaloc)

Within the historic walls of the University of Santo Tomas stands the Santisimo Rosario Parish, a beautiful chapel that has been a center of faith and learning for centuries. Its stunning architecture and serene atmosphere provide a sacred space for quiet reflection and prayer for students, faculty, and visitors alike.

RELATED: LIST: Holy Week 2025 events in Bonifacio Global City