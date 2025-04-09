What is 'Araw ng Kagitingan'? Why does the Philippines celebrate it?

Army honor guards perform a gun salute at the Mount Samat National Shrine, or Dambana ng Kagitingan, during the commemoration of Araw ng Kagitingan in Pilar, Bataan.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines celebrates the Day of Valor or Araw ng Kagitingan every April 9.

This commemorates the fall of Bataan against Japanese troops during World War II.

On this day in 1942, American Generals Douglas MacArthur and Jonathan Wainwright, as well as Major General Edward King Jr., surrendered more than 76,000 soldiers (64,000 Filipinos and 12,000 Americans) to Japanese troops.

These prisoners of war were forced to endure the infamous 140-kilometer Bataan Death March to Camp O'Donnell in Capas, Tarlac.

Thousands have died en route to Tarlac. Only 54,000 of the 76,000 prisoners reached their destination.

President Carlos P. Garcia signed Republic Act No. 3022 into law declaring April 9 as Bataan Day.

In June 1987, through Executive Order No. 203, the Bataan Day was renamed to Araw ng Kagitingan.

Araw ng Kagitingan commemoration is usually held in Mounth Samat National Shrine in Pilar, Bataan.

It is attended by the Philippine president, Bataan provincial government and the ambassadors of the United States of America and Japan.

RELATED: WATCH: Bontoc locals perform using traditional instruments