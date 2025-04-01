April Fools! The origins of April 1 jokes, pranks

MANILA, Philippines — For as long as people can remember, April 1 is day for laughter, teasing, jokes, and pranks.

Every April Fools' Day, people have been pulling each other's legs with every hilarious scheme imaginable, culminating with an exclamatory "April Fools!" But where did it all come from?

According to the History Channel, April Fools' Day finds its origins in France back in 1582 when it switched from the Julian Calendar to the Gregorian Calendar. In the former calendar, the new year starts during the spring equinox around April 1.

However some people did not realize the new year was now on January 1, so those still celebrating them in end-March or April 1 were made fun of and called "April fools."

They were also the recipient of pranks that "included having paper fish placed on their backs and being referred to as "poisson d'avril" or "April fish" to symbolize both a young, easily caught fish and a gullible person.

Speaking of equinoxes, there is also some speculation April Fools' Day is related to the vernal equinox — the first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere — during which unpredictable weather occurs, and people claimed to be "fooled by nature."

In Ancient Rome, followers of the cult of Cybele celebrated the Hilaria festival or Joyful festival during the end of March by disguising themselves and making fun of other Romans.

Encyclopædia Britannica also makes mention of two days celebrated in 18th century Scotland, Gowkie Day and Tailie Day.

The former involves hunting gowks, a cuckoo which is the symbol of the fool. Tailie Day follows the day after where people pin "kick me" signs to friends' backs.

To this day some people still pull out "kick me" signs, as have other mainstay pranks such as changing times on clocks, tying another's shoelaces together, and fake insects.

April Fools' Day should be all fun, so people should be reminded not to joke about sensitive topics such as pregnancies, self-harm, death, sexual assault, coming out, and illnesses or disorders.

