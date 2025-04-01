Why Catriona Gray is very proud of this furniture she designed

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray recently launched her first ever furniture collection in collaboration with a Pampanga furniture company.

The collaboration between the singer-model and Genteelhome took a year to develop.

Among the five pieces in the capsule line under the company’s Payak collection, the Balik-Tanaw side table is Catriona’s favorite.

“They’re all my favorites because they’re all my babies pero my favorites probably, sentimentally, would be the Balik-Tanaw and the table because I’ve never seen anything like it. So talagang nu’ng naisip ko s’ya, sabi ko, ‘OMG, this is so smart! Charot!’,” she told Philstar.com and other media at the capsule collection’s recent launch in a Pasig City mall.

According to her, Balik-Tanaw is her favorite because “It has a built-in picture frame. Because I really love making the space my own. I love collecting things from my travels. I love displaying mementos, even photographs ng friends ko, ng dogs ko. So I was really thinking of a piece of furniture that someone can take it and make it their own.”

“You can put Polaroids, pictures, the artworks of your kids, textiles. I have a swatch that I put there to really make it mine… In a way, it’s my design, but it becomes your design, too!” she enthused.

“And if you don’t put anything in there, it’s still beautiful. It has the handmade Solihiya backing…”

The pieces are now available in the company’s physical and online stores, and can be used for both indoors and outdoors, said Catriona. — Video by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Chyna Merin