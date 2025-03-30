PETA mounts all-original Filipino Lenten musical on standing for truth

Told through the perspective of Pontius Pilate's infamous struggle, the musical 'Pilato' reframes history into a mirror for today's dilemmas in a story not just about one man's choice but also of a community's journey through fear, responsibility, and conscience.

MANILA, Philippines — This Lenten season, the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) will run The Corner Studio's journey into the search for truth in an all-original Filipino musical titled "Pilato."

"'Pilato' is a Pinoy musical production that speaks to the heart of who we are as a people. Staged on the brink of Holy Week, as families reflect on faith and just before the 2025 elections, the musical invites audiences to question what it means to stand for the truth in a time of uncertainty. "The coming elections is important to the soul of the country," said Jerome Ferguson, who plays the titular character.

"We see a different layer and perspective of the people that lived in the time of Jesus. We approached the experience like reading a history book but delivered in a very contemporary manner. This is retelling the story of a man who was confronted to address the truth some 2,000 years ago. Thus, the play begins and ends with the question, "What is the truth?" quipped writer-director Eldrin Veloso.

With themes deeply rooted in our collective experience as Filipinos, "Pilato" promises to resonate powerfully with its audiences. The ensemble all went through an audition process in late November last year. Casting was completed two days after.

"Although this production is about the crucifixion, told from the point of view of Pontius Pilate, the musical is not about religion, nor of belief. I wrote the script for 21 days and brought the material to today's mindset para 'di siya maging senakulo. In short, we ask the question, "What is the truth?" in a time of fake news," shared Veloso during a short preview. Of the 35 songs in the musical, nine were performed by the cast.

"We treated the music as language and a means to communicate, as highlighted by its various emotions. Each of the songs required a different inspiration because the structure of the compositions are different from each other; so we gave it its distinct color and instrumentation. The challenge was bringing the music to life," revealed composer Yanni Robeniol, who worked very closely with musical director Pauline Arejola.

"The musical is an extension of what the human eyes see, and then translated into feelings as expressed by the songs," continued Arejola.

"Pilato" is topbilled by theater veterans Noel Rayos (who will be playing Jesus Christ), Onyl Torres (as Josepo, the lone fictitious character and moral compass of the narrative), Christine Lagapa (as Procla, Pilate's wife), and Jerome Ferguson (as Pilate, who is playing his first lead role after 15 years in theater).

The Corner Studio invites the public to be part of this journey into truth, freedom, and courage. "Together, we can spark meaningful conversations," said writer-director at the close of the media huddle.

"Pilato" runs from April 4, 5, and 6, and then on April 11, 12, and 13 at the PETA Theater Center in Quezon City. For ticket inquiries, get in touch with pilato.helixpay.ph.

