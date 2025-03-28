Women's Month: Rica Peralejo, Cristalle Belo, Dani Barretto among highlights of 'She Shines' summit set tomorrow

MANILA, Philippines — Leading Ladies, a community for female leaders, entrepreneurs, and creators, will be having their highly anticipated “She Shines” summit on March 29 in The Blue Leaf Cosmopolitan in Robinsons Bridgetown, Quezon City.

This summit is a celebration of empowerment, growth, and connection, bringing together trailblazing women from diverse industries to learn, inspire, and connect.

Leading Ladies was founded in 2021 by Cat Ilacad, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Posh Nails Inc. and Rachelle Stern, CEO of Alphabetsoup Inc., with the mission of fostering an inclusive and supportive space for women to thrive.

“I told Rache about wanting to have people to talk to when I was starting Posh Nails. I never got to form that small group where we could share suppliers, business ideas, and just rant about problems. She felt the same way,” Ilacad reminisced.

“At a time when many women were isolated, struggling to kickstart new ventures, or simply in need of a supportive ear during challenging times, we created this space. Leading Ladies is all about fostering an empowering community where women can connect, share experiences, and support each other’s growth—both personally and professionally,” Stern added.

Leading Ladies began with virtual events, connecting women during a time of uncertainty and isolation. What started as a small network quickly evolved into a community of like-minded women.

In April 2023, Leading ladies took a pause.

“Rache and I got busy. We needed to recover from the pandemic and focus on getting our own businesses back on track,” Ilacad said. “The pause ended when I called Rache in May 2024 and I told her that I really wanted to grow the community.”

In the same month, actress Rica Peralejo joined Leading Ladies. “We recognized Rica’s dynamic leadership and innovative ideas. Her energy would greatly enhance the community and help drive its mission forward,” said Stern.

“The relaunch in May 2024 was a pivotal moment for us,” Ilacad said. “We had about 1,300 members then. Today, we’re proud to have grown the community to over 10,000 strong. The messages we receive from our members inspire us every day, knowing that we’re making a real difference.”

Leading Ladies has since hosted two summits. Stern pointed out, “We’ve witnessed remarkable energies and genuine connections among our members. The sense of belonging and community that emerged was incredibly impactful, reaffirming our commitment to building a space where every woman feels supported and empowered.”

This third “She Shines” summit is designed to provide women with the tools, resources, and connections needed to succeed in their personal and professional lives.

“We’ve chosen themes that reflect the multidimensional nature of womanhood. Drawing from the ‘She Shines’ concept, our themes focus on professional empowerment, personal wellness, and entrepreneurial success. We want to celebrate both the leadership and creative spirit that women bring to the table, which is why our event features sessions on career growth and empowerment, as well as areas dedicated to pampering and business showcases. This blend ensures that every facet of a woman’s identity is honored, making the event truly all about them,” Stern explained.

The event will feature a stellar lineup of speakers, including industry leaders like Jacqe Gutierrez of Happy Skin, Dani Barretto as the digital marketing guru, Marj Maroket as the content creation expert, and Cristalle Belo who will be talking about the Belo Legacy, among others. Topics will range from scaling a business to balancing motherhood and entrepreneurship, and attendees will also have access to exclusive networking opportunities and creative workshops.

There are three tiers for the ticket sales with the lowest at P6,999 for Ladies’ League members, but this was only until March 7. This includes full access to all event areas, exclusive “She Shines” summit merchandise, priority registration for complimentary workshops and luxe pampering sessions (limited slots available), and exclusive invitation to the members-only after-summit gathering.

All members also get the Ladies' League membership card, which grants exclusive access to VIP experiences, networking events, and wellness-focused sessions with their brand partners. This exclusive feature reinforces the community’s commitment to not only professional growth but also personal development and self-care. Early bird rate for regular admission is at P8,499 until March 7, 2025. General admission is P9,999.

RELATED: Janeena Chan gives empowering Women’s Month, summer beauty tips