Philstar.com Lifestyle-Entertainment honored by NCCA for National Arts Month coverage

NCCA Executive Director Eric B. Zerrudo (fourth from left) and NCCA Public Affairs and Information Office Head Rene S. Napenas (right) were among the NCCA officials who bestowed certificates of appreciation to Philstar.com Lifestyle and Entertainment section, represented by section editor Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo and content producer Kristofer Purnell (center)

MANILA, Philippines — The Lifestyle and Entertainment section of Philstar.com were honored with certificates of appreciation from the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) recently for its support in the nationwide celebration of National Arts Month (NAM).

The certificates were received by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, Philstar.com Lifestyle and Entertainment Editor; and Kristofer Purnell, Philstar.com Lifestyle and Entertainment Content Producer and Movies and Events Subsection Editor.

“It is our goal to institutionalize this celebration in accordance with Presidential Proclamation No. 683, which encourages various localities to come together and celebrate Filipino artistry every February,” NCCA said of NAM.

“By engaging various media outlets, both in the private and public sectors, we aim to nurture, sustain, and promote the Filipino imagination. We believe that the support of our media platforms to our artists across different regions and disciplines will help in strengthening our social fabric and contributing to socio-economic growth nationwide. With this, we once again express our sincere appreciation for your involvement in this year’s National Arts Month celebration,” read NCCA’s citation for Philstar.com Lifestyle and Entertainment, signed by NCCA Executive Director Eric B. Zerrudo.

Also among those who bestowed certificates to NCCA’s media and institutional partners was Rene Napenas, Head of the NCCA Public Affairs and Information Office.

The certificates of appreciation and NAM 2025 souvenir program were awarded last March 19 in Metropolitan Theater Ballroom, Manila, followed by a sumptuous luncheon of Filipino dishes and snacks, and a guided tour of the historic Metropolitan Theater.

