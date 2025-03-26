Issa Litton back to theater; shares self-love advice for Women’s Month

MANILA, Philippines — “Spoil yourself, love yourself, and whatever you put your mind to, just do it! Never hesitate!”

Such was actress Issa Litton’s Women’s Month advice, which she also follows for herself as she is back to theater acting with a new show, “Dedma: A Twin Bill Play, a production by Theater Titas, which runs from March 29 to April 13 in Mirror Studio Theatre 2, Makati City.

“Dedma: A Twin Bill Play” has two plays in one show.

“Let’s Do Lunch,” written by Theatre Titas’ co-founder Chesie Galvez-Cariño, follows a seemingly casual catch-up between old friends Val and Issa. What starts as a light conversation turns into a tense confrontation, revealing hidden power dynamics. Naths Everett and Issa Litton play the lead roles, with Ash Nicanor as the househelp Bebang. Directed by Maribel Legarda, this play promises sharp dialogue and emotional depth.

The second play, “The Foxtrot,” premiered at the 2024 Virgin Labfest. It explores the strained relationship between Diego, a dance instructor (JC Santos), and Anna, a wealthy matron (Jackie Lou Blanco), as they prepare for their final rehearsal before a ballroom competition. Directed by Paul Alexander Morales, The Foxtrot delves into passion, ambition, and the intricacies of relationships through dance.

Shows are on weekends at 8 p.m. and matinée performances at 3 p.m. Tickets are priced at P1,000 and available at teeq.live.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Issa shared the experience of returning to theater after acting in TV series.

“In theater, there's no take twos… and it's really in the moment because it's a live experience. Yeah, so I'm so happy to be back again,” she said.

As an actress, theater acting teaches her that “There are no repeats in life.”

“You just go for it, live in the moment!” she affirmed.

Issa was among the celebrity guests as Rustan's Beauty Source marked its 6th year of “GRLPWR” with a redefined expression of artistry and all things beauty last March 6 in Rustan’s Shangri-La, where guests stepped into a vivid wonderland inspired by Henri Matisse.

