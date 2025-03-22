Cultural Center of the Philippines lights up in vibrant purple for Women's Month

MANILA, Philippines — The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) always lights up in dazzling colors for special occasions, and for the celebration of Women’s Month this entire March, it bathes the iconic Main Building and the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez in vibrant purple.

Purple is the official color of Women’s Month, and it symbolizes justice, dignity, and unwavering commitment to the advancement of women’s rights.

With this light display, the CCP recognizes and honors the significant contributions made by Filipino women in different fields of endeavor and, at the same time, serves as a call for continued advocacy for gender equality and women empowerment in places where it has not yet been achieved. It is important to also stay vigilant to be able to guard these significant strides against forces that may try to undermine them.

“This vibrant glow illuminating the CCP this Women’s Month is more than just an impressive show. This initiative aims to inspire reflection and appreciation for the vital role women play in shaping the nation’s history and culture. It serves as a powerful reminder of CCP’s commitment to women empowerment and gender equality not only in the field of arts, but even beyond,” said CCP President Kaye Tinga.

The creative staff of CCP’s Production Design and Technical Services Division produced the light display using Parabolic Aluminized reflector 64 lighting fixtures. The light show is on daily, except Mondays, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., until March 31.

The country’s observance of Women’s Month is deeply rooted in the global commemoration of International Women’s Day (IWD) every March 8, a tradition that traces its roots back to the early 20th century activism of women advocating for labor rights and gender equality. This international celebration was later officially recognized by the United Nations as a day to honor women’s contributions and advocate for gender equality and women’s rights globally.

