Podium mall unveils book corner featuring Australian literature

Australia Corner houses a collection of children’s books, novels, and educational books about Australia, most of which are not available in book shops in the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines — Book Nook pioneer Architect Shereen Sy and SM Supermalls president Steven Tan recently hosted Australian Ambassador HK Yu for the unveiling of the first Australia Corner in Manila.

During the launch, Ambassador Yu, accompanied by her senior diplomats, handed over a specially curated selection of books from the Australian Embassy and hundreds of books gifted by Australia alumni and by the Melbourne-based non-profit, Give-A-Textbook Foundation.

“I hope this gift to the Book Nook will encourage reading across all ages, and encourage people to learn more about Australia, our First Nation heritage, and our modern diverse society,” Yu said.

The idea for Book Nook started when Architect Shereen Sy, while studying in Australia, saw a small unattended shelf in Melbourne where people could take and share books for free. She dreamt of bringing a similar concept to the Philippines to make reading and literacy more accessible and enjoyable, and at the same time, bring the community closer together through books.

“I am very proud of our Australia alumni Shereen and Chico for bringing their positive experience from Australia and creating free spaces for reading and learning here in the Philippines,” Yu said.

The event also turned into a reunion of sorts for Australia-educated Filipinos, who came to support fellow alumna Shereen Sy.

“This Australia Corner is only the beginning of the Embassy’s partnership with Book Nook. We look forward to making use of this community space where Australia-educated Filipinos and Australian guests can potentially deliver workshops, lectures and other cultural events,” Yu said.

Book Nook is a community-driven library where anyone can read, donate and share books. Managed by SM Cares, children and adults alike can enjoy a diverse collection of books, or attend one of the many events and workshops. Book Nook first opened in SM Aura in 2020, and its second branch is located at the fifth level of SM Podium in Ortigas Center.

