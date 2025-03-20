National Artist Ryan Cayabyab’s ‘St. Michael Mass’ returns for Lent, touches on EJK

Soloists of The Music School of Ryan Cayabyab make up the ensemble cast of 'St. Michael Mass,' a theater piece featuring compositions by National Artist Ryan Cayabyab on a limited run this weekend, March 22 - 23, 2025, at the Mini Hall of The Music School of Ryan Cayabyab in Robinson's Galleria in Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines — National Artist Ryan Cayabyab’s “St. Michael Mass” returns for Lent this year, featuring congregational music that is both gospel-inspired and social commentary, touching on issues such as extra-judicial killing or EJK, for its latest iteration this weekend.

Theater habitues would have heard of the National Artist for Music’s repertoire for the theater piece, but for most people, “St. Michael Mass” might be an unusual format where gospel truths are delivered with a punch.

Think of it as “Sister Act,” that Whoopi Goldberg “nun on the run” film franchise or the popular “Godspell” musical by Stephen Schwartz.

“The ‘St. Michael Mass’ is pop gospel-inspired, reminiscent of the music of ‘Sister Act.’ So, it is happy, clap-inducing, and lends itself well into theater,” Cayabyab told Philstar.com in an email interview.

“St. Michael Mass” is the brainchild of Ryan's wife, Emmy Cayabyab. It premiered in 2020 and had another run in 2023. It returns this weekend, March 22 to 23, at The Music School of Ryan Cayabyab’s Mini Hall in Robinson’s Galleria in Quezon City.

“Some may call it a musical but it is really a theater piece built around the songs within the imaginary mass, although it doesn't follow a Mass structure in chronological order,” Cayabyab explained.

“Some of the songs have been used in mass in some churches, but it is no longer performed since it does not follow the strict regulations of music liturgy for mass. It has also been performed by foreign choirs in concert, but not in mass, I think,” he added.

’Social commentary’

"St. Michael Mass" is Cayabyab’s recent foray into congregational music. The National Artist did two concert masses: “Misa” in 1983 for a recital, and the second “Misa” in 2000 for a choir and orchestra for modern dance submitted for competition at the Onassis Cultural Competitions. The 2000 “Misa” won a silver laureate.

Cayabyab’s compositions are varied, from the novelty “Da Coconut Nut,” to Christmas song “Kumukutikutitap,” to love ballads “Kailan” and “Can This Be Love.” But Cayabyab also has a dearth of songs for the faithful, and “St. Michael Mass” is an example of his skill as a musical composer.

The National Artist said that the 2025 iteration retains the main structure and general commentaries, which are usually about each of the ensemble cast member’s portrayal of the characters’ lives — their aspirations and frustrations vis a vis family, community and national issues.

The ensemble is composed of soloists and students of The Music School of Ryan Cayabyab.

“It has a lot of social commentary, which is built into the script, and the script is revised every run to make it up-to-date. This iteration might be a surprise for those who have seen it previously because of current events that engulf us every passing day.

“In the first and second runs, the most hair-raising part touched on EJK. I think this will be a staple in ‘St. Michael Mass,’ especially now that there is an ongoing news update that could touch on this,” Cayabyab said.

“St. Michael Mass” features music by National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab; concept, direction, music direction and script by Emmy Cayabyab; dramaturgy by Marvin Olaes; choreography by Stephen Viñas; and lighting by Gabo Tolentino.

“We are now within the Lenten Season, and this work is perfect for soul-searching and lifting of the spirit. One could treat it as an entertaining lang-drawn homily, depending on what touched you most, or in the extreme, you can use it to arm you carefully into who you are voting for in May.

“But definitely, everyone will emerge from this re-imagined Mass as a theater piece, with a more empathic view of the community we live in,” Cayabyab ended.

