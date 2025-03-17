Mattel introduces 'Manananggal' doll

MANILA, Philippines — Mattel released a new doll inspired by Filipino urban legend "Mananaggal."

In its website, Mattel introduced Corazon Marikit, a doll that is part of Monster High Designer Series 2.

It wears traditional Filipino fashion and accessories.

"A feast of Filipino fashion and traditions, this manananggal maven is said to be able to separate her top and bottom halves to fly into the night," Mattel described the doll.

"A vision in foil print and fringe, along with beautifully embroidered batwings, Corazon Marikit saunters down a runway of jasmine, leaving her fangs screaming for more. She’ll arrive in our most innovative, two-part packaging design yet. Move levers up and down to display her in multiple fearsome poses," it added.

It is priced at $75 or P4,299.

