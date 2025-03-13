Playwright Rody Vera to narrate Manila run of 'Into the Woods'

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran playwright, screenwriter, and artist Rody Vera will narrate Theatre Group Asia's run of "Into the Woods" this August.

Apart from the Narrator, Vera will also take on the role of the Mysterious Man when the new Manila adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's masterpiece is performed at Makati's Samsung Performing Arts Theater.

Previously announced in the cast are the following:

Lea Salonga - The Witch

Nyoy Volante - The Baker

Mikki Bradshaw-Volante - The Baker's Wife

Arielle Jacobs - Cinderella

Joaquin Pedro Valdes - Prince Charming/Wolf

Teetin Villanueva - Little Red Riding Hood

Nic Chien - Jack (from "Jack and the Beanstalk")

Mark Bautista - Rapunzel's Prince

Eugene Domingo - Jack's Mother

Joreen Bautista - Rapunzel

Tex Ordoñez - Cinderella's Stepmother

Sarah Facuri - Florinda

Kakki Teodoro - Lucinda

Carla Guevara Laforteza - The Giant, Granny, and Snow White

Vera has been a part of local and international stage productions, including "Kahapon, Ngayon at Bukas," "Noli Me Tangere, "The Crucible, "Rak of Aegis," and "Tiny Beautiful Things" to name a few.

"Into the Woods" features 18 main characters from popular fairy tales — fronted by a baker, his wife, and an aging witch — come together in one musical.

The original Broadway production was nominated for 10 Tonys, including Best Musical, winning three: Best Score for Sondheim, Best Book (Musical), and Best Lead Actress (Musical) for Joanna Gleason.

