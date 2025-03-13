Playwright Rody Vera to narrate Manila run of 'Into the Woods'
MANILA, Philippines — Veteran playwright, screenwriter, and artist Rody Vera will narrate Theatre Group Asia's run of "Into the Woods" this August.
Apart from the Narrator, Vera will also take on the role of the Mysterious Man when the new Manila adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's masterpiece is performed at Makati's Samsung Performing Arts Theater.
Previously announced in the cast are the following:
- Lea Salonga - The Witch
- Nyoy Volante - The Baker
- Mikki Bradshaw-Volante - The Baker's Wife
- Arielle Jacobs - Cinderella
- Joaquin Pedro Valdes - Prince Charming/Wolf
- Teetin Villanueva - Little Red Riding Hood
- Nic Chien - Jack (from "Jack and the Beanstalk")
- Mark Bautista - Rapunzel's Prince
- Eugene Domingo - Jack's Mother
- Joreen Bautista - Rapunzel
- Tex Ordoñez - Cinderella's Stepmother
- Sarah Facuri - Florinda
- Kakki Teodoro - Lucinda
- Carla Guevara Laforteza - The Giant, Granny, and Snow White
Vera has been a part of local and international stage productions, including "Kahapon, Ngayon at Bukas," "Noli Me Tangere, "The Crucible, "Rak of Aegis," and "Tiny Beautiful Things" to name a few.
"Into the Woods" features 18 main characters from popular fairy tales — fronted by a baker, his wife, and an aging witch — come together in one musical.
The original Broadway production was nominated for 10 Tonys, including Best Musical, winning three: Best Score for Sondheim, Best Book (Musical), and Best Lead Actress (Musical) for Joanna Gleason.