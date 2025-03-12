Jamie Wilson joins 'Into the Woods' Manila cast

Theatre Group Asia's run of 'Into the Woods' this August gets another stage veteran in its cast following the inclusion of Jamie Wilson.

MANILA, Philippines — Theatre Group Asia's run of "Into the Woods" this August gets another stage veteran in its cast following the inclusion of Jamie Wilson.

The actor, director, writer, and singer will take on the dual role of Cinderella's Father/Steward when the new Manila adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's masterpiece is performed at Makati's Samsung Performing Arts Theater.

"Being a part of an ensemble has always been a wonderful experience, where you are tasked to build the world in which the story takes place," Wilson said in a statement. "Oftentimes smaller roles can be so much fun because there's more creative room to play with them!"

Wilson added that the world to be built in "Into the Woods" is "so rich with layers to explore" that he anticipates a lot of fun performing his dual role, also praising the work of the late Sondheim.

The thespian was last seen on stage as Councilor Arturo Banlaoi in "Ang Huling El Bimbo The Musical." He was the Associate Director in Theatre Group Asia's "Request Sa Radyo," starring Lea Salonga and Dolly de Leon in alternating roles.

Related: Carla Guevara Laforteza takes on 3 roles for 'Into the Woods'

Wilson also starred in "The Full Monty" and "Matilda The Musical," helmed by "Into the Woods" co-director Chari Arrespacochaga and the late co-founder of Theatre Group Asia, Bobby Garcia, respectively.

Salonga also features in "Into the Woods" as The Witch alongside other stage veterans: Tex Ordoñez as Cinderella's stepmother; Kakki Teodoro as the evil stepsister Lucinda; Carla Guevara Laforteza as the Giant, Granny, and Snow White; and real-life couple Nyoy and Mikkie Volante as The Baker and The Baker's Wife.

Also in the cast are Salonga's child, Nic Chien, as Jack (from "Jack and the Beanstalk"), Eugene Domingo as Jacks's Mother, Arielle Jacobs as Cinderella, Joaquin Pedro Valdes as Prince Charming/Wolf, Joreen Bautista as Rapunzel, Mark Bautista as Rapunzel's Prince, Teetin Villanueva as Little Red Riding Hood, and Sarah Facuri as the other evil stepsister Florinda.

"Into the Woods" features 18 main characters from popular fairy tales — fronted by a baker, his wife, and an aging witch — come together in one musical.

The original Broadway production was nominated for 10 Tonys, including Best Musical, winning three: Best Score for Sondheim, Best Book (Musical), and Best Lead Actress (Musical) for Joanna Gleason.

RELATED: Stage veterans Tex Ordonez, Kakki Teodoro join 'Into the Woods' cast