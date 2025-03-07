Binangonan's Santa Ursula Church declared a Natural Cultural Treasure

MANILA, Philippines — The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) officially declared the 225-year-old Santa Ursula Church in Binangonan, Rizal, a National Cultural Treasure (NCT) last March 2.

A Holy Mass and a ceremony were held to commemorate the historical heritage declaration, attended by notable personas including NCCA Chairman Victorino Mapa Manalo, Deputy Executive Director for Administration Marichu Tellano, Former NCCA Chair Felipe De Leon, Subcommission on the Arts Commissioner Arvin Villalon, Rizal Governor Ricci Ynares, and Binangonan Mayor Caesar Ynares.

Bishop Ruperto Cruz Santos of the Diocese of Antipolo led the Holy Mass. During his homily, he stated, “Dumating sa atin ang karangalan… Sa ating Diocese ng Antipolo, naroon kaakibat ang karangalan, kabayanihan, at kabanalan,” emphasizing the Lord’s kindness and the significance of the NCCA’s recognition in the Province of Rizal.

The declaration ceremony commenced with a festive rendition of "Awit kay Santa Ursula" by Banda Central No. Inc., followed by a welcome address from Rev. Fr. Aguedo A. Gula, Santa Ursula’s parish priest, who described the declaration as a blessing to the people of Binangonan. Additionally, Dr. Loida Gacson, head of the evangelization ministry, read the church’s annotation.

Chairman Manalo personally proclaimed the site’s NCT status and discussed the significance of Santa Ursula Church’s architecture, artifacts and history in the Philippines.

“Nagpapamalas kung paanong naghahalo-halo at nagkaroon ng interaksyon ang mga tradisyon ng sining mula sa iba’t ibang bahagi ng daigdig,” he said, explaining why the church merits its recognition as an NCT.

Founded in 1612, this historic Baroque-style church still retains its original altarpiece, paintings, and retablo from the 17th to 19th centuries. Chairman Manalo also noted that the church’s wooden ceiling logs are a unique feature which may no longer be reproduced or recreated to date, further proving their antiquity and authenticity.

Furthermore, a Missa Cantata featuring the musical composition of National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab was performed by the Coro Buenviaje under the direction of conductor Jose “Joey” Soliman Jr.

The Santa Ursula Parish is one of four sites in the Province of Rizal declared an NCT for 2024 and 2025, alongside churches in Angono, Baras and Morong.

The NCT designation is one of the highest recognitions in the country for cultural heritage. It is awarded to unique objects or properties that possess outstanding historical, cultural, artistic, and/or scientific value significant to the nation.

