Filipino deities reimagined into artworks in new exhibition

Artist Marpolo Cabrera and some of his pieces in his "Divine Realms: Philippine Mythological Dieties" exhibit

MANILA, Philippines — An exhibit by Laguna artist Marco Polo "Marpolo" Coria Cabrera running in NCCA Gallery this March presents Filipino gods and goddesses through abstract paintings created with mixed media.

Cabrera's "Divine Realms: Philippine Mythological Dieties" features artworks of the "kaluwalhatian," the Filipino's equivalent of heaven.

The artist utilizes contemporary techniques to depict centuries-old images, specifically three-dimensional elements like golden spheres made from various materials.

He infuses such elements with inspiration from musical influences and dusk and dawn hues, on top of Philippine folklore, with his new exhibit reflecting Cabrera's deep connection to his inner self and the Philippines' ancestral beliefs that have shaped today's worldview.

The exhibit posits two goals: to rekindle an appreciation for stories fostering cultural pride and identity; and to higlight the relevance of the Philippines’ mythological heritage especially among young people to prove its deserved place in the modern age.

The Nagcarlan-based Cabrera graduated from Laguna State Polytechnic University with a Broadcasting degree, but pursued his passion for the arts, taking a short course at Singapore's Lasalle College of Arts in 2018.

"Divine Realms: Philippine Mythological Dieties" runs in NCCA Gallery, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m, until March 30 and is free to the public.

RELATED: Christie's first AI art auction sees hits, and plenty of misses