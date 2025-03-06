Women's Month: Filipina artists to be featured at Art Fair Tokyo 2025

Composite image of Kim Borja's 'To Be Lost in Thought' and Naburok's 'Refreshed'

MANILA, Philippines — Local art galley Galerie Stephanie will represent the Philippines at Art Fair Tokyo 2025, Asia's oldest art fair.

This will mark the gallery's seventh appearance at Japan's biggest art fair, which runs this year from March 7 to 9 at the Tokyo International Forum.

Galerie Stephanie is highlighting an all-women show featuring contemporary works by Kim Borja, Naburok, Jem Magbanua, and Thea Quiachon.

Borja is an advertising graduate and former multimedia designer whose wide-eyed works are inspired by elements from children's stories.

Magbanua's practice is mainly drawing, specifically how subjects shape each other’s conditions through the merging of points between movement and stagnation, naturalness and artificiality, and comfort and displacement.

Naburok, the youngest of the four artists, lends her name to the character in her series of interconnected digital and traditional illustrations forming an enormous artwork.

Quiachon produces figurative works focusing on stories about people's intricate connections with one another, creating indistinct illustrations personal to her yet open to another individual's interpretation.

