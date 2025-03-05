Stage veterans Tex Ordonez, Kakki Teodoro join 'Into the Woods' cast

MANILA, Philippines — The cast of Theatre Group Asia's "Into the Woods" continues to grow with the addition of Tex Ordoñez, Sarah Facuri, and Kakki Teodoro.

Ordoñez will play Cinderella's stepmother, while Facuri and Teodoro will portray the evil stepsisters Florinda and Lucinda respectively.

In a statement, Ordoñez said she was excited for her version of the character who could be not as evil as she appears.

"I love how our favorite children’s stories and characters somehow intertwine to experience a magical twist," she stated.

Her stage credits include "Magnificat," "Dreamgirls," "In the Heights," "Sandosenang Sapatos," and "Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya Ni Edgar Musical."

Relative newcomer Facuri, meanwhile, is excited for how bold and sassy Facuri is while also praising the creativity of original playwright Stephen Sondheim.

"She's dramatic, ambitious, and totally unapologetic about going after what she wants! I love getting to bring that kind of character to life, especially with the fun twist on the fairy tale that makes her journey even more exciting," Facuri added.

Facuri was also in "Buruguduystunstugudunstuy" and was at the local runs of "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," "Kinky Boots," "Waitress," "The King and I," and "The Sound of Music."

Related: Mark Bautista, Joreen Bautista join 'Into the Woods' Manila cast

Trained at Sydney's National Institute of Dramatic Art, Teodoro won the Best Supporting Actress award at last year's Metro Manila Film Festival for her role in "Isang Himala."

Teodoro said she loves playing dark, humorous characters, and as Lucinda, she'll get to be a character that is cruel and comical.

"I love that combination. I'm going to have so much fun exploring her superficial nature, her desperation, and the family dynamic," continued Teodoro, adding that "Into The Woods" is one of her favorite musicals.

Previously announced cast members include Lea Salonga as The Witch; Lea's child Nic Chien as Jack (from "Jack and the Beanstalk"); Eugene Domingo as Jacks's Mother; Arielle Jacobs as Cinderella; Joaquin Pedro Valdes as Prince Charming/Wolf; Joreen Bautista as Rapunzel; Mark Bautista as Rapunzel's Prince; Teetin Villanueva as Little Red Riding Hood; and real-life couple Nyoy and Mikkie Volante as The Baker and The Baker's Wife.

"Into the Woods" features 18 main characters from popular fairy tales — fronted by a baker, his wife, and an aging witch — come together in one musical.

The original Broadway production was nominated for 10 Tonys, including Best Musical, winning three: Best Score for Sondheim, Best Book (Musical), and Best Lead Actress (Musical) for Joanna Gleason.

RELATED: Nic Chien joins mom Lea Salonga in 'Into the Woods,' 1st musical together