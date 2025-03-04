‘Sobrang Latina’: Latin Night in Siargao nightclub where hosts are ‘D.I. na, DJ pa’

SIARGAO, Philippines — A nightclub in Siargao’s famous nightlife strip, Tourism Road, draws crowds for its nightly themed dance parties.

Every Tuesday, it is Latin Night at Mama Coco nightclub, where Philstar.com spotted a pair of Filipino dance instructors (DIs) giving Latin dance lessons to guests then dabbling as disc jockeys (DJs) after the class and the Latin dance demo!

Admission to the club is for free, and anyone is welcome to join the Latin dance class. You just have to pay for your drinks and other orders.

