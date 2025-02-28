Fort Santiago undergoes restorative cleaning via chemical-free German steam technology

German cleaning technology company Karcher recently cleaned parts of the 16th century Spanish fortress Fort Santiago in Manila using its chemical-free steaming technology.

MANILA, Philippines — Fort Santiago in Intramuros is the latest Philippine landmark to undergo restorative cleaning using chemical-free steam technology from Germany.

The 16th-century Spanish fortress is part of the 90 cleaning projects being undertaken by Karcher in time for its 90th anniversary. Karcher was founded by Alfred Karcher as a tinkerer’s workshop for heating technology in Stuttgart, Germany on January 2, 1935.

The restorative cleaning effort focused on the reconstructed main gate and the wall facades of Baluartillo de San Miguel and Medio Baluarte de San Francisco.

Karcher used its steam cleaning technology that features a chemical-free method that it is said to effectively remove dirt, pollution and biological growth.

The team used hot water high-pressure cleaners in steam mode using pressure of only 0.5-1 bar across the surface of the structure at 95°C temperature. The German company underscored that the most important factor in the cleaning process is the heat of the steam because it kills the seeds of the biological growth that are found settling in the pores of the stone.

Meticulous undertaking

The Intramuros Administration, which oversees Fort Santiago, selected key personnel who underwent training with Karcher.

Karcher Philippines General Manager Darwin Banez said that each project that they undertake undergoes approximately two years of planning. Each project is executed in close collaboration with monument owners, conservators, restorers, and art historians.

“The removal of organic growth and black crusts helps protect these monuments for future generations while allowing restorers to assess and address structural damage more effectively,” Banez said.

Since 1980, the German cleaning technology company has restored over 191 monuments across the globe. Some of their past cleaning projects include Cologne Cathedral in Germany, Christ the Redeemer in Brazil, and the Statue of Liberty and Mount Rushmore in the United States.

In the Philippines, Fort Santiago is the ninth historical landmark that Karcher has undertaken in its restoration efforts. The other landmarks are Rizal National Monument (2017), People Power Monument (2018), San Agustin Church (2019), Plaza Miranda in Quiapo (2020), Bonifacio Shrine (2021), San Sebastian Minor Basilica (2022), Silang Church in Cavite (2023), and St. Andrews Cathedral (2024).

