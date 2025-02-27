Reporter Nelson Canlas pens 1st childrenâ€™s book on Tausug culture, cuisineÂ 

Reporter Nelson Canlas pens 1st children’s book on Tausug culture, cuisine

MANILA, Philippines — GMA-7 reporter Nelson Canlas said that it was supposed to be a Christmas gift for his chef partner Miguel “Miggy” Cabel Moreno, but he did not expect a children’s book, his first, will contribute to a “cultural movement” that put the spotlight on Tausug culture and cuisine.

Canlas has been among the faces of showbiz reports, from breakups to happy endings, earning his on-camera spot for GMA-7’s newscasts.

Earlier this year, however, the reporter presented a new face as a children’s book author, shining light on a group of people that has little literature dedicated to them.

Canlas is the author of “Si Migoy, Ang Batang Tausug,” written in English, Filipino and Tausug. It is inspired by the life of Chef Miggy, the co-founder of heritage restaurants Palm Grill and Cabel and a third-generation Tausug.

“The children’s book was meant to be a surprise Christmas gift for Miggy — but little did I know, I had accidentally wrapped up a cultural movement. With all the attention it’s getting now for shining a spotlight on the Tausug people and their cuisine, it turns out this gift isn’t just for him… it’s the gift that keeps on giving!” Canlas told Philstar.com in an email interview.

Canlas tapped the help of Chef Miggy’s sister, Ma. Isabel Cabel Moreno-Go, who co-wrote the book, with editing by Odette de Guzman (Filipino) and Kath C. Eustaquio-Derla (English). Chef Miggy’s mother, Melissa, helped with the Tausug translations, with Marivic Tan Angga Abubakar. Illustrations are by Danielle Florendo.

Canlas said “Si Migoy, Ang Batang Tausug” is a modern-day retelling of a Tausug child’s everyday life — studying, playing with friends, spending time with family, and enjoying the flavors of home.

It reflects the personal journey of Chef Miggy, whose family hails from Jolo, Sulu and Zamboanga. From southern Mindanao, Miggy has fulfilled his childhood dream of running his own restaurants in the capital Manila, a fruition of the days he spent joining campus food bazaars back in his native Zamboanga.

What’s in a name

The name of the lead character is arguably not Tausug in nature, Canlas is aware of it. In fact, he admitted to having received mixed reactions.

“To which I say: ‘Since when did a name define a people?’” the reporter said.

“Thankfully, some have said it for me — Migoy is as Tausug as Catriona and Chelsea are Filipino names. Because in a country as diverse and ever-evolving as ours, identity isn’t measured by how ‘ethnic’ your name sounds — it’s in the stories you carry, the roots you honor, and the heritage you fight to keep alive,” Canlas explained.

In a deeper level, Canlas is giving a pat on the back for Chef Miggy.

“Standing beside a visionary fighting for his culture is not easy — especially when the biggest resistance comes not just from outsiders, but from his own people. For almost a decade, I’ve watched someone pour his heart into uplifting Tausug cuisine and heritage, only to be met with hesitation, doubt, and even dismissal,” Canlas said.

Chef Miggy’s indomitable spirit and drive to make room for his own culture in the wider scope of Philippine literature prevailed. “But he refuses to let his culture be forgotten. Because this fight isn’t just about food — it’s about identity.”

Canlas said that this book is also for young Tausugs who have never seen themselves depicted in stories — because they, too, deserve to see their heritage celebrated on the pages.

“Si Migoy, Ang Batang Tausug” is a first in the planned series of four children’s books, aimed at shedding light on the rich heritage of Mindanao.

It is now available at Palm Grill branches in Tomas Morato and Palenque Food Hall in Gateway 2 Mall, Araneta — both in Quezon City. It can also be bought at Cabel Restaurant in front of Malacañang, Manila. It is also available in select Fully Booked stores and will soon be in Lazada for P425.

