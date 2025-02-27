Rare Philippine coins, 19th century items from Filipino heroes highlight summer showcase

MANILA, Philippines — Minted MNL, an organization dedicated to collecting rare Philippine coins and other historic items, is holding a show that features collectibles and antiques this March.

The Minted MNL Summer Show 2025 will be held on March 8 and 9 at The Westin Manila Hotel, Ortigas Center in Pasig City.

The collectibles that will be featured include coins, paper money, medals, tokens, and trading cards.

Attendees can look forward to Seminars and Educational Programs (designed for kids, young adults, and seasoned collectors to deepen their knowledge), Rare Exhibits (featuring exclusive and historic collections), and Bourse & Auction (a marketplace for buying, selling, and bidding on sought-after collectibles).

Participants can look forward to its exclusive auction offering featuring historical 19th-century items from Philippine revolutionary heroes and extremely rare coins of the 17th-18th century in silver and gold.

Interested parties may visit the Minted MNL Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mintedmnl for more information.

