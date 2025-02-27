Street dance competition returns for 4th year, sets Asia Dance Tour

MANILA, Philippines — Red Bull Dance Your Style (DYS) returns for a Philippine leg for the fourth year in a row as the country continues to wait for top crown finish at the global one-on-one street dance competition.

In this special competition, dancers of different styles come together and each battle's winner is selected by the audience.

The Philippines has been represented in the past by whaacker Mickey Yatar, krumper Dhztine "JXYB" Bernardino, and most recently, locker Kenneth "Klockwise" Martinez.

This year's pre-selections for local competitors will take place prior to regional qualifiers in Davao on March 22, Manila on April 25, and Cebu on May 17.

Cebu will also host the National Finals on May 24 where the winner will represent the Philippines in the World Finals in Los Angeles on October 11.

On top of DYS making a comeback, this year, the competition will stage Red Bull Dance Your Style Dance Tour in Asia where global dancers will take part in workshops and collaborations with locals around the continent.

Among those joining the Asia leg of the tour are 2022 DYS World champion D Soraki from Japan and reigning winner MTPop from Vietnam.

The Philippines will be one of the seven stops alongside Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Hong Kong, and South Korea, with the Philippine leg happening from April 22 to April 26.

