3 Filipinos highlighted at Art Basel Hong Kong

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 26, 2025 | 5:52pm
MANILA, Philippines — Works by three Filipinos, including a father and son, will feature in a major event taking place in Hong Kong this March.

The late Pacita Abad will have pieces joining Art Basel Hong Kong, the international art fair's sole Asian show, from March 28 to 30 in the "Encounters" sector, highlighting 18 large-scale installations by international artists.

Abad's "Pacita Sailing" and "Red-Eye Mask" join 240 galleries from 42 different countries going on display in the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center.

Elsewhere in Art Basel Hong Kong, Manila-based gallery The Drawing Room will showcase the work of Soler and Luis Antonio Santos, the latter the head of Quezon City's West Gallery.

The father and son's work will complement each other as they bring both abstraction and photorealism to their pieces, respectively.

Other major art events happening in Hong Kong during the end of March are Art Central, the HKwalls Street Art Festival, and the Hong Kong Arts Festival.

Additionally, the ComplexCon music festival is returning to Hong Kong for its second year, its only edition held place outside of the United States, with K-pop group NJZ (formerly NewJeans) and Metro Boomin as headliners.

